Man will serve two years in prison for stabbing at Grand Forks America's Best Value Inn

Nov. 20—GRAND FORKS — A man charged with aggravated assault changed his plea on Monday, Nov. 20, and was sentenced to five years in prison, with three years suspended.

Jesus Gutierrez-Nunes, 39,

was charged

with Class C felony aggravated assault — under an alias he reportedly gave law enforcement — in July. The crime has a maximum penalty of five years in prison and $10,000 in fines.

The Grand Forks Police Department was dispatched to a reported stabbing at 2:33 a.m. on July 23. The victim, Alonso David Gutierrez, had been stabbed in the chest during an argument between himself and Gutierrez-Nunes, according to an affidavit in the case.

The men had been staying with a group in a room at the America's Best Value Inn while they worked for Lighting Foundations Inc.

Gutierrez-Nunes

pleaded not guilty

in August, but ultimately pleaded guilty to the crime and was sentencing during a change of plea hearing Monday morning at the Grand Forks County Courthouse.

In addition to serving time at the North Dakota Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation, Gutierrez-Nunes will be on supervised probation for two years. He has credit for 121 days served.