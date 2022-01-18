Man serving 250 years being recommended for parole

Jan. 18—A man sentenced to two consecutive 100-year and one consecutive 50-year sentences for kidnapping, raping and shooting a Muskogee woman in 1996 is being recommended for parole, according to a release.

Andre DeJuan House, 46, has been recommended for parole following a parole board review, according to VINE, Oklahoma's Criminal Tracking and Victim Notification System.

House pleaded guilty in 1997 to kidnapping a 19-year-old girlfriend, raping her and shooting her, leaving her to die.

The 19-year-old victim, who had an infant at the time, told police that on Aug. 28, 1995, House knocked on her back door and asked for a ride. After taking him where he wanted to go, the couple stopped to talk. They returned to her residence where he slapped and punched the woman before raping her.

She told police he tried choking her with a belt and then tried to force her to cut her wrist with a knife with which he was armed. When she refused, he tied her up and choked her into unconsciousness. She remembered coming to and realized he was hitting her with a gun and an old alarm clock, strangling her with the cord of the clock and hitting her with a baseball bat.

When she told him she had lost feeling in her body, he untied her hands and began to untie her feet. During the process, she splashed him with blood that was in her hair. He told her he would shoot her if she did it again.

He made her get into the car and drive to a nearby church, where he told her to get in the trunk. She begged him to let her get in the back seat. When she did, he unzipped his pants, urinated on her, made her beg for her life and then hit her in the top of the head with a gun.

He then shot her and ran. She returned to her apartment, retrieved her baby and managed to drive herself to the hospital. She had been shot in the upper left arm, breaking the bone. She had massive bruising and open gashes on her head.

The baby was not harmed.

House is incarcerated in Lawton Correctional Facility in Lawton.

The recommendation will be sent to Governor Kevin Stitt who will either grant or deny House's parole.

If you wish to submit written comments, you may send a letter to: Office of the Governor / Attention: Parole Requests, 212 State Capitol, 2300 N. Lincoln Blvd. Oklahoma City, OK 73105. Please note: The governor's office is not required to keep confidential the information they receive from the public.