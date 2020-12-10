Man serving 90-year marijuana sentence released
Richard DeLisi is a free man after serving more than 30 years of a 90-year sentence for selling marijuana. The 71-year-old walked out of a Florida prison Tuesday. (Dec. 10)
Video Transcript
RICHARD DELISI: I can't even like, comprehend what's going on right now. It's something really special. And you know, I can just get up right now and walk inside and grab a hold of my grandkids and give them a kiss.
[HONKING AND CHEERING]
I went from a jail cell in a noisy dormitory to a banana tree over here and a swimming pool behind me. And I mean, what else is there? This is a wonderful thing that happened to me.
We don't go there and do the time by ourselves. Our loved ones or all of our family members, they do it. Like you know, my mom, my father, my brothers, my sisters, my nieces, my nephews, my family, they had to go through this whole thing with me. It was a rough, rough 32 years, and I wouldn't want it on my worst enemy.