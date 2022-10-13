Man serving life for 2018 murder denied appeal request

Oct. 13—HARRISBURG, Pa. — The Pennsylvania State Supreme Court has denied the petition for allowance of appeal of a Cambria County man convicted last year in a 2018 Old Conemaugh Borough murder.

Paul Michael Lehman, 40, filed a petition for the chance to be able to appeal his case to the state Supreme Court in June after the Pennsylvania Superior Court upheld Lehman's sentence the 2018 death of 19-year-old Deontaye Quadir Hurling in May. Lehman's petition to appeal to the high court was denied Wednesday.

Lehman was sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole in June 2021 after he was found guilty of first-degree murder on April 23, 2021, after a three-day trial in Cambria County court.

Lehman was accused in the Nov. 22, 2018, stabbing death of Hurling inside a house on Steel Street in Old Conemaugh Borough.

Cambria County Chief Deputy Coroner Joseph Hribar testified at Lehman's preliminary hearing that Hurling's cause of death was exsanguination due to stab wound to the jugular vein.

Last year, Lehman filed a petition for relief to the superior court under the Post Conviction Relief Act, which allows individuals who have pleaded guilty or been found guilty of a crime to argue that a new trial or other relief may be warranted.

Lehman filed for relief based on three evidentiary rulings:

—Whether the trial court made a mistake in denying Lehman's right to present as evidence certain songs that Hurling had authored and music videos which he created and starred in on the video streaming service YouTube;

—Whether the trial court made a mistake in permitting the Commonwealth to introduce a certain text message that Lehman sent to an attorney shortly after the incident that led to the charges being filed; and

—Whether the trial court made a mistake in permitting the Commonwealth to utilize previous perjurious statements by Lehman in cross-examination of Lehman in violation of the Pennsylvania Rules of Evidence.

Lehman is now serving his sentence at SCI-Rockview in Centre County.