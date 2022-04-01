Man serving life for ordering murder from prison denied appeal request

Apr. 1—HARRISBURG, Pa. — A Johnstown man accused of ordering the death of a Lower Yoder Township woman has been denied his petition for allowance of appeal to the Pennsylvania Supreme Court.

The petition was filed for Shakir Mosi Smith, 44, by attorney Tim Burns after an appeal was denied by the Pennsylvania Superior Court in November.

Smith's Petition for Allowance of Appeal was denied on March 14.

Smith was convicted of first-degree murder and criminal solicitation to commit first-degree murder on Sept. 30, 2020, by a Cambria County jury of ordering Carol Ashcom's death after her cooperation in 2014 with narcotics agents from the Pennsylvania Office of Attorney General led to his arrest and incarceration on drug charges. Jurors took less than an hour to find him guilty of the charges.

Ashcom, 30, was shot dead inside her Lower Yoder Township home in March 2015.

Smith received a mandatory life sentence in prison for the first-degree murder conviction and a concurrent 20-to-40-year sentence on the solicitation conviction.

In the motion for appeal filed at the superior court level, it was argued that: the trial court made a mistake in denying motions in regards to Smith's prior bad acts, the trial court made a mistake in denying pre-trial motions to suppress wiretaps that recorded Smith during prison visits, the trial court made a mistake in denying Smith's pre-trial motion for bill of particulars and Smith's conviction on the counts of solicitation to commit murder, and murder in the first degree as an accomplice, was against the weight and sufficiency of the evidence as presented.

In the opinion issued by the Superior Court issued in November upholding the ruling by the Cambria County Court of Common Pleas, it was stated that information contained in a bill of particulars, which is a detailed, formal, written statement of charges or claims by a plaintiff or the prosecutor given upon the defendant's formal request to the court for more detailed information.

Smith argued that he was entitled to the dates, times and locations of the charged offenses so he could prepare a proper defense, according to the opinion, and that because the Commonwealth never provided the specific dates of the offenses, the trial court made a mistake.

According to the opinion, a timeframe of events was provided by the Commonwealth, which was backed up by various letters and recorded phone calls providing the relevant dates, times and locations provided in its discovery.

In the opinion, the Superior Court agreed with the trial court that the information identified the dates, times and locations as to sufficiently apprise Smith of the charges against him.

The opinion also noted that while admitting prior bad acts could be prejudicial in some instances, it also can establish motive. After review, the Superior Court did not find any prohibited uses of the admission of prior bad acts.

In the opinion, it states that Smith argued that an application for a wiretap was filed improperly. The Superior Court stated that after review, there was evidence of probable cause of the wiretap and that Smith had no reasonable expectation of privacy in prison.

The Superior Court then addressed Smith's claims of the sufficiency and weight of the evidence for all his convictions. In his appeal, Smith argues that, but for the instant convictions, Ashcom's murder "remains unsolved."

Smith said that the Commonwealth did not "produce the actual shooter" or present any evidence in which he "directed anyone to kill" Ashcom, according to the opinion. With respect to the weight of the evidence, Smith argued that the jury erred given the lack of evidence, the opinion said.

The Superior Court said that "a motion for new trial on the grounds that the verdict is contrary to the weight of the evidence, concedes that there is sufficient evidence to sustain the verdict," the opinion said. "Thus, the trial court is under no obligation to view the evidence in the light most favorable to the verdict winner. An allegation that the verdict is against the weight of the evidence is addressed to the discretion of the trial court. A new trial should not be granted because of a mere conflict in the testimony or because the judge on the same facts would have arrived at a different conclusion."

No reason was given by the Pennsylvania Supreme Court for denying the request for appeal.