Man serving life in prison for 1991 murder appeals to Virginia Court of Appeals

Mar. 25—TAZEWELL, Va. — A man serving life in prison for a 1991 murder in Tazewell County is seeking his release by filing a motion with the Virginia Court of Appeals.

In November 1993, Freddie Eugene Casey of Raven, Va. was arrested and charged with murder and robbery in the death of 23-year-old Todd Lee Stanford. Stanford's body was found by a farmer on Jan. 23, 1991, off of State Route 822 between Honaker and Richlands, Va. The scene was just inside the Russell County line.

A joint investigation by the Virginia State Police Violent Crimes Unit, the Tazewell County Sheriff's Office and the Richlands Police Department later determined that Stanford had been killed in Tazewell County, and that his body had been taken to Russell County, according to earlier reports.

When asked about a motive or a specific location where Stanford was killed, one of the State Police investigators said that Stanford was apparently killed in the Richlands area.

An autopsy later determined that Stanford had been stabbed 117 times, according to previous reports in the Bluefield Daily Telegraph. There were multiple wounds to the head, heck, body and extremities.

Rebecca Beecroft, who started a nonprofit organization called Inmate Advocacy Services, said Wednesday that she learned about Casey while working at a state farm prison facility in Goochland, Va. Beecroft stated that she is a nurse practitioner.

Beecroft said that she first worked on the case of Jonathan Harvey Gilbert, 42, of Richlands, Va. who is serving a life sentence for the April 1997 murder of an elderly Richlands taxi driver. Gilbert pleaded guilty on April 26, 1999 to first-degree murder and robbery.

Albert Basham, 84, was found April 4, 1997 after his taxi cab was discovered near a Town of Richlands storage area, according to a previous report in the Bluefield Daily Telegraph. The Tazewell County Commonwealth's Attorney at that time, Mike Dennis, said Basham died as the result of a stab wound. His body was located a few feet from the taxi under some railroad ties and debris.

Story continues

On Nov. 22, 2021, the Attorney General of Virginia filed a declaration and petition for a writ of certiorari. A writ of certiorari calls for a lower court to send a case's records to the Supreme Court of Virginia for review.

Beecroft said that when she looked at Gilbert's case file, DNA at the scene did not match him and 37 sets of fingerprints did not match him. Later, Beecroft searched the internet and learned about the case of Freddie Casey.

In that case, there "was zero physical evidence," Beecroft said, adding that investigators did not know where Stanford was killed. Beecroft also said according to the trial's transcript, jurors for Casey's trial were chosen from a pool including courthouse employees.

The case has been filed with the Virginia Court of Appeals, according to Commonwealth's Attorney Chris Plaster.

— Contact Greg Jordan at gjordan@bdtonline.com

Contact Greg Jordan at gjordan@bdtonline.com