Man serving life sentence for child sexual abuse escapes Texas prison

A man serving a life sentence for child sex abuse escaped prison, the Texas Department of Criminal Justice said Sunday in a post on social media platform X.

Authorities are searching for Robert Yancy, Jr., 39. He was last seen at approximately 3:38 p.m. Sunday at the Clemens Unit in Brazoria, Texas, the the TDCJ said.

Robert Yancy (Texas Department of Criminal Justice)

He was in a 2021 white Nissan Versa with the license plate DNR9145, the criminal justice department said. He was wearing a black beanie and a black sweater at the time.

The TDCJ asked the public to call authorities and stay away from Yancy if they see him.

Yancy was sentenced to life in prison without parole in 2022 for continuous sexual abuse of a child out of Victoria County, according to jail records.

