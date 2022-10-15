A man serving time in a Bloomfield halfway house escaped. Now he faces more years in prison.

A man who was serving time in a Bloomfield halfway house pleaded guilty to escaping, according to federal authorities.

Charles Harrison, 34 was sentenced in 2012 in the Northern District of New York to 10 years in prison for a narcotics trafficking offense, according to federal authorities. Then, in March 2021, he was transferred to the Drapelick Center, a residential reentry center, or halfway house, in Bloomfield, to “complete his custodial sentence,” federal authorities said in a statement.

Harrison left the facility on a day pass on Sept. 7, 2021 and did not return. He was found and arrested in New York on March 29, 2022, and has been in custody since then, the statement said,

Harrison is scheduled to be sentenced by U.S. District Judge Michael P. Shea in Hartford on Jan. 6 and could face up 5 more years in prison, the statement said.

The case was investigated by the U.S. Marshals Service and is being prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorney Amanda S. Oakes.