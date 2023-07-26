Man set his clothes on fire, attacked ex-girlfriend when she asked for DNA test, Newnan police say

A Newnan woman asked her ex-boyfriend for a DNA test, but his response was something she couldn’t have predicted.

According to police reports obtained by Channel 2 Action News, Martrevian Denard Bowles, 19, went to his ex-girlfriend’s house where they got into an argument when she asked him for a DNA swab test.

Police say he eventually agreed to take the test, but changed his mind when they went outside.

Bowles then forced his way back into the apartment where he slapped the victim in the face. The police report states that he then went outside and burned his clothes and shot an AK-style rifle into the air and drove away.

Peachtree City police say they spotted Bowles in their area and arrested him with the assistance of the Fayette County Sheriff’s Office and the Tyrone Police Department.

He was later turned over and booked into the Coweta County Jail.

