Man set for execution in 2003 murder of Creek County couple

Jan. 7—Oklahoma is set to execute the first of 11 death row inmates in 2023 on Thursday as part of the state's plan to execute 25 inmates in two years.

Scott Eizember, 61, was convicted and sentenced to death plus 150 years for the October 2003 murders of Patsy Cantrell, 70, and her husband, A.J. Cantrell, 76, in their Creek County residence.

Eizember is scheduled to be executed 10 a.m. Thursday at the Oklahoma State Penitentiary in McAlester. Eizember's execution would be the eighth in Oklahoma since the state resumed executions in 2021 following a nearly seven-year moratorium.

Court records state Eizember broke into the couple's home to wait for an ex-girlfriend, but the Cantrells came home unexpectedly. Eizember held the couple hostage with a firearm before setting the gun down. Records state A.J. Cantrell grabbed the gun and fired at Eizember with the bullet going through Eizember's hand and fatally striking Patsy Cantrell.

Eizember wrestled the gun away and beat the man unconscious before dragging the Cantrells' bodies and their dog, Candy, into a bathroom where A.J. Cantrell died. Eizember then shot his ex-girlfriend's son and beat her mother at a nearby residence before leading law enforcement on a 37-day manhunt.

A church volunteer found the man hiding in Depew before Eizember stole the volunteer's vehicle and drove until he ran out of gas in Arkansas.

An Arkansas couple stopped to help Eizember, who kidnapped the couple and forced them to drive to Texas. The couple escaped in Texas after the husband shot Eizember. He was later captured in Texas after seeking medical care.

The Oklahoma Pardon and Parole Board voted 3-2 in December 2022 to deny clemency for Eizember.

Attorneys for Eizember, along with his spiritual advisor Scott Hood, do not question Eizember's guilt for the slayings.

"He has felt remorse every day of his imprisonment. There is no reason to kill him next month other than revenge," attorney Mark Henricksen told the Parole Board. Henrickson told the board his client was a "model prisoner" during his time on death row.

Hood released a 22-episode podcast ahead of Eizember's clemency hearing "to engage the public" regarding Eizember's case. "The Scott Eizember Story" podcast is available on Spotify.

He spoke with Eizember over a four-day period about his childhood memories, traumas he experienced, what led to the Cantrell murders, and being on the road before his eventual capture in Texas.

"Scott has had an extremely difficult life," Hood said. "I'm not offering those things as an excuse. I'm simply asking people to look at the totality of the circumstances. I'm asking people to look at the totality of Scott's life."

Eizember told the parole board during his clemency hearing that he was sorry and that he belonged in prison.

"I make no excuses. I belong in prison," Eizember said. "I've said that right from the start, and I apologize profusely to all the victims and when I say all, I mean the entire Creek County community."

