Man set to be exonerated after new arrest made in 2010 stabbing

A Texas man who was recently released from prison on bond will likely be exonerated following a new arrest in the 2010 stabbing he was found guilty of in 2010. Jermarico Carter, 41, was arrested and charged on Thursday after DNA evidence suggested he was responsible for the killings that landed Lydell Grant a life sentence.

Harris County District Attorney Kim Ogg said Carter, who was apprehended in Georgia, confessed to the killing shortly after being arrested.

"We look forward to presenting this new evidence in court and obtaining justice for Scheerhoorn's family," Ogg said. "We will begin the exoneration process for Lydell Grant immediately."

Scheerhorn was killed in 2010 after being stabbed in the parking lot outside a Houston night club. Police say Scheerhoorn ran to the club looking for help, but was turned away by the bouncer and stabbed several more times in front of dozens of witnesses.

Grant was arrested five days later during a traffic stop when police discovered he was driving with a suspended license. After receiving a Crime Stoppers tip, police labeled him as a suspect in the stabbing, and six witnesses from outside the nightclub identified Grant's picture in a photo lineup.

Grant had been serving a life sentence when he was granted bail in November. Until officially exonerated, Grant is still technically out on bond, and must continue to comply with the conditions of his release, which include wearing an electronic ankle monitor.

