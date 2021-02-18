Man set to be extradited days before scheduled release

Feb. 18—A man being held in jail in Skagit County will likely be extradited to California to face charges on a nearly decade-old sexual assault just days before the jail would have been forced to release him.

Since completing a three-month sentence in the Skagit County Community Justice Center on an unrelated charge in November, Mario Raul Dardon has been held on an extradition warrant.

When that warrant was issued, the extradition process began, giving authorities in California 90 days to get what is called a governor's warrant — essentially a request from California Gov. Gavin Newsom to Washington Gov. Jay Inslee to allow for Dardon to be sent to California.

That governor's warrant has yet to be signed by Newsom and the 90-day period runs out Monday, Skagit County Prosecuting Attorney Rich Weyrich said. At that point, if the warrant is not signed, Dardon will be released.

Though as of Tuesday authorities in California had not yet sent the request to Washington officials, on Wednesday morning, Skagit County Chief Criminal Deputy Prosecutor Rosemary Kaholokula said she had been informed the warrant for Dardon's extradition would be signed before Monday.

Dardon is charged in Kern County Superior Court with a number of charges, including ones related to rape, robbery and kidnapping for an assault that allegedly occurred in Bakersfield in September 2011.

— Reporter Kera Wanielista: 360-416-2141, kwanielista@skagitpublishing.com, Twitter: @Kera_SVH, facebook.com/KeraReports