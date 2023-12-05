Man set on fire, badly burned near Target Field in downtown Mpls.; suspect arrested

A man in a wheelchair was set on fire and burned in an apparent arson attack in downtown Minneapolis, officials said.

Police were called shortly before 1 a.m. Tuesday to the assault near Target Field's parking entrance for baseball players and others who work at the stadium.

According to a police report, the victim, who is 57 and homeless, was taken to HCMC for treatment. While police have not released the man's condition, emergency dispatch audio from the scene moments after responders arrived disclosed that he was conscious and suffering from "full body burns" ahead of being taken to the hospital.

The audio also revealed that the victim was using a wheelchair at the time, was "extremely burned" and told emergency responders he had been sitting there for a length of time before he was discovered. It's unclear who called 911.

Officers arrested a 45-year-old man in connection with the attack, and he remains in the Hennepin County jail stemming from a Stearns County warrant for his arrest on charges of second-degree assault. The Star Tribune generally does not identify suspects before they are charged.