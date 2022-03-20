Man set on fire, dies after dispute outside a hardware store in Miami-Dade

A man died after he was set on fire by another man Sunday morning outside a hardware store near the city of Doral, according to authorities.

The man suspected of starting the fire is on the run, the Miami-Dade Police Department said in a statement.

At 11:19 a.m., two men were “involved in a verbal dispute that escalated to a physical confrontation” at 7230 NW 72nd Ave., according to investigators. There was no answer at the address of there, Baro Hardware.

“During the altercation, one of the individuals set the other on fire,” police said.

The burned man died on scene, according to police. WPLG-Channel 10 video from the scene showed a yellow tarp covering the burned remains at the edge or what appeared to be a parking lot before the victim was later removed

It is still unclear what was used to ignite the fire, police said.

Police did not immediately provide additional information about the identities of the victim and the man who burned him.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is urged to call CrimeStoppers at 305-471-TIPS (8477) or 866-471-8477 or to visit www.crimestoppersmiami.com and select “Give a Tip.”