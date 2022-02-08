Man set fire to Midlands home because he was angry with its owner, SC cops say

Noah Feit
·1 min read

A man is behind bars after being charged with arson and other crimes following a house fire in the Midlands on Monday, the Saluda County Sheriff’s Office said.

In addition to arson, Julio Melindez was charged with possession of methamphetamine, and petit larceny, the sheriff’s office said in a news release.

At about 1 p.m., sheriff’s deputies were among the first responders on the scene of a structure fire at a Saluda residence on U.S. 178/Batesburg Highway, according to the release.

Deputies said they learned the fire was started by Melindez after he became angry at the home owner. Once the fire was set, Melindez ran into the nearby woods, the sheriff’s office said.

Information about why Melindez was angry with the home owner was not available.

Minutes after the sheriff’s office bloodhound tracking team arrived at the scene, Melindez was found and arrested, according to the release.

The fire was ultimately extinguished by the Saluda County Fire Service, according to the release.

The fire did not cause any major damage to the home, and the residents were able to go back inside, the fire service said.

No injuries were reported, according to the fire service.

There was no word on what was used to set the fire.

Melindez was locked up in the Saluda County Detention Center. Information if a bond was set was not available.

If convicted on the felony arson charge, Melindez could be sentenced to a maximum of 15 years in prison, according to South Carolina law.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Video shows Belltown baseball bat attack

    Surveillance video showed the moment a man attacked a woman with a baseball bat.

  • All 18 Oscar Best Picture Nominees Directed by a Woman, From ‘The Piano’ to ‘The Power of the Dog’ (Photos)

    Sian Heder and Jane Campion's new films join the elite list

  • Harris, Yellen urge Americans to file taxes to collect remaining tax credits

    U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris and Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen on Tuesday urged Americans to file their 2021 tax returns in order to collect thousands of dollars in child and earned income tax credits that were still available. Yellen told non-profit groups and community organizations that most families had only received half their child tax credits, or even less, and workers were only starting to see the expanded earned income tax credit, as they filed their taxes. Those programs had already helped lower poverty, reduced food instability and cut stress for many families, but more gains were possible if Americans got the credits, Yellen said at a "day of action" hosted by the White House.

  • Dutch government names commissioner to tackle #MeToo issues

    The Dutch government appointed a commissioner Tuesday to tackle sexual abuse and intimidation, after recent high-profile #MeToo cases shocked the European Union nation. In recent weeks, the popular television talent show “The Voice of Holland” has been taken off the air amid complaints of unwanted behavior ranging from sexually-tinged WhatsApp messages to an allegation of rape involving presenters.

  • Colorado bill would criminalize threats against election officials

    Colorado lawmakers are seeking stronger protections for election workers after an unprecedented year of terroristic threats inspired by former President Donald Trump’s false voting-fraud claims, state officials said on Tuesday. Colorado’s “Election Official Protection Act” adds to a growing number of U.S. states considering similar legislation. The bill would expand on existing law to “make clear that it is a crime to intimidate, threaten, or coerce - or to attempt to intimidate, threaten or coerce - an election official while they are performing official duties,” said Colorado Secretary of State Jena Griswold ahead of an expected Tuesday announcement on the legislation.

  • South Dakota teen finds her calling with falconry: 'The feeling is indescribable'

    "It’s not just a hobby, it’s not just an art, it’s not just a sport, it’s not just a relationship. It’s all those things and more."

  • 7 college basketball realities we all must accept with March Madness a month away

    Can Tennessee basketball do anything but win ugly? Can Penny Hardaway avoid controversy? These questions -- and more -- already have been answered.

  • Boeing jet deliveries and orders rise from a year earlier

    Boeing said Tuesday that it delivered 32 commercial jetliners in January, a slight improvement over a year earlier despite the ongoing halt in shipments of is 787 Dreamliner jet because of manufacturing problems. Most of the deliveries were 737 Max jets including seven sent to Ryanair. Deliveries are an important source of cash for aircraft manufacturers, and Boeing has been unable to ship any 787s since last May because of flaws including gaps between fuselage panels.

  • Governors roll back mask mandates as COVID cases decline

    Nationwide, the number of new COVID-19 cases is in decline, with the seven-day national average more than 60% lower than January's peak.

  • #OscarsSoDiverse? Nonwhite, Deaf and LGBTQ Actors Gain Ground in Nominations

    LGBT actresses Kristen Stewart and Ariana DeBose also highlight the field

  • All The Rules You Never Knew Restaurants Have To Follow On 'Diners, Drive-Ins And Dives'

    For over 30 seasons, we've watched Guy Fieri drive coast-to-coast visiting the country's greatest Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives. It's become one of the biggest shows on the Food Network since it debuted in 2007. Per the Food Network's website, if you want to suggest a location for the next episode of Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives, it's as easy as reaching out to the show the directly.

  • U.S. cross-country skier Jessie Diggins makes history with Olympic bronze

    Jessie Diggins became the first U.S. woman to win an individual Olympic medal in cross-country skiing, taking bronze in the women's sprint freestyle event on Tuesday. Why it matters: It's another history-making Olympic moment for Diggins, who helped secure the first-ever U.S. team gold in cross-country skiing at the 2018 Olympics in Pyeongchang.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeDetails: Sweden took gold and silver with Jonna Sundl

  • Judge tells accused Michigan school shooter's parents not to communicate in court

    A judge on Tuesday prohibited the parents of the accused Michigan school shooter from making any gestures or communicating with each other in court, saying they were being "disruptive" and "disrespectful."

  • Suspect arrested in Washington state grocery store shooting

    A man suspected of opening fire inside a grocery store in Washington state, killing one person and injuring another, was arrested late Monday night on Interstate 90 near Spokane, police said. Aaron Christopher Kelly, 39, was arrested on the freeway between the town of Sprague and Spokane, a, Richland police said in a Facebook posting. “Kelly will be transported back to the Tri-Cities and booked into the Benton County Jail on Murder 1st Degree and Attempted Murder 1st Degree,” Richland police wrote.

  • 3-year-old shot at Jiffy Lube in fight between tow truck drivers, Pennsylvania cops say

    The tow truck driver accused of shooting the toddler fled the scene.

  • Police trainer testifies against officers in Floyd's death

    A Minneapolis police officer who oversaw medical training for two of the three former officers charged with violating George Floyd's civil rights testified Tuesday that the officers were trained to give CPR as soon as they can't find a pulse on someone. Officer Nicole Mackenzie, the department’s medical support coordinator, took the stand for a second day in the federal trial of J. Alexander Kung, Thomas Lane and Tou Thao. “If you can’t detect a pulse after about 10 seconds, then you should begin CPR,” said Mackenzie.

  • Couple turns $2 lottery ticket into $316 million Powerball win in Wisconsin

    Their win was the seventh largest in Powerball history.

  • 15 Historical Facts That Are The Funniest Things I've Ever Heard

    The inventor of roller skates smashed into and broke a $100,000 mirror when he debuted them.View Entire Post ›

  • Inside Ron Jeremy’s Motion To Have 21 Sexual Assault Trials

    The disgraced porn star requested a separate trial for each accuser, with allegations ranging from assaulting minors and drugging women for sex to forcible groping

  • Middletown man sentenced to up to 21 years in prison for 'worst case' of child neglect

    Albert Dunkowski, 54, will spend up to 21 years in prison for what one doctor called the "worst case" of child neglect he had ever seen.