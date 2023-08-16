Man who set fire to Planned Parenthood sentenced to 10 years in prison

The man who pleaded guilty to setting a Planned Parenthood location on fire in Peoria, Ill., was sentenced to 10 years in prison Tuesday.

Tyler Massengill pleaded guilty to burning the office in February. According to investigators, on Jan. 15, Massengill made a firebomb from what is believed to be a laundry detergent container filled with gasoline and placed it inside the office after lighting it on fire.

The resulting fire closed the Planned Parenthood location and caused about $1.45 million in damage. Massengill was ordered to pay for the damage in addition to being handed the prison sentence.

About 10 days after the incident, Massengill voluntarily interviewed with police and pleaded his innocence after being named a person of interest in the investigation. He eventually confessed to burning the office, saying he was angered because a then-girlfriend had an abortion three years prior.

According to the criminal complaint, Massengill said that if the fire caused a “little delay” in abortion procedures then his act would be “worth it.”

Prosecutors shed doubt on the claims about his ex-girlfriend during the trial, with the woman saying she was never pregnant, according to local media.

The Peoria Planned Parenthood facility is scheduled to reopen early next year, the organization said.

“Today, justice has been served and a powerful message has been sent that acts of violence against Planned Parenthood of Illinois will not be tolerated,” President and CEO Jennifer Welch said.

“When someone attacks one of our health centers they do more than damage a building. They rob the community of essential sexual and reproductive health care like birth control, STI testing and treatment, cancer screenings and gender-affirming care. We stand in solidarity with the community in Peoria that continues to heal from this traumatic event,” she continued.

Rep. Eric Sorensen (D-Ill.) applauded the sentencing.

“I am pleased to see that justice has been served for this community and our amazing health care professionals. Violent attacks against Planned Parenthood clinics or against those who provide or receive this essential health care have no place in our society,” he said.

“I am proud to stand with organizations like Planned Parenthood to make sure access to safe and legal reproductive care is available to all women and families who need it, even in the face of these threats,” he continued.

