Man set himself on fire, died in east Fort Worth Wednesday night, police say

A man burned to death about 8 p.m. Wednesday in east Fort Worth after police said he set himself on fire in the area of 4700 E. Rosedale St.

Police said the preliminary investigation suggested the man, whose age was not immediately available, started the fire himself. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police directed any further questions to the Fort Worth Fire Department. A spokesperson for the fire department said they were not yet releasing any information.