Man set house fire that killed woman and two kids, ages 1 and 9, Kansas officials say

A Kansas man is accused of deliberately setting a fire that killed a woman and two children in Topeka, officials say.

Firefighters responded to a call around 5 a.m. on Jan. 20, of a burning two-story home on the city’s northwest side, the Topeka Fire Department said in a Jan. 22 news release.

As crews extinguished the flames, some went into the house to rescue anyone still inside, the release said. Firefighters pulled two people out to safety, an adult and a child.

Both were taken to a hospital for treatment, but the child died, officials said.

Another adult, later identified as 30-year-old Genny Fitzpatrick, died at the scene, along with a second child, according to the fire department.

The children were ages one and nine, officials said.

Firefighters at the scene of the house fire after it was extinguished.

Local, state and federal agencies launched an investigation into the cause of the blaze and determined it was “intentionally set,” the release said.

The sole survivor of the fire, 32-year-old Kyle Tyler, was released from the hospital the following day, interviewed by police and arrested, the fire department said.

Officials said the incident “is domestic in nature.”

Tyler is facing three counts of murder, four counts of aggravated arson and two counts of aggravated child endangerment.

The 9-year-old victim, Peyton Tyler, was a fourth-grade student at Lowman Hill Elementary in Topeka, TV station WIBW reported.

“Peyton was a student that had many friends, and she is known for her positivity and her joyful spirit,” the school district said in a letter to parents. “She was loved by many and will be missed by all of the Lowman Hill students and staff.”

