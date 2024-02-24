A man was set to meet recruiters to attend boot camp. Sandy Springs police said he never showed up

The Sandy Springs Police Department is asking for the public’s help in their search for a man who was supposed to meet with recruiters but never showed up.

On Thursday, police listed Darius Burden in their system as a missing person.

Officials said at the time of the report, authorities learned that Burden was set to meet with U.S. Military Naval recruiters to attend boot camp but did not show.

Sandy Springs police reportedly learned that Burden’s family was contacted by the recruiter concerning his absence.

Later that day, SSPD said they found Burden’s vehicle parked at 5590 Roswell Road in the parking deck.

The address appears to be a plaza with various businesses including restaurants and clothing stores.

Officers said they found Burden’s cell phone and wallet left in the vehicle. According to SSPD, no one has had contact with Burden since he left his apartment on Wednesday at 3 p.m.

Burden is described as being six feet tall and weighs 171 pounds. He now has a short haircut.

He has black hair and brown eyes. Police said Burden may have been wearing a Moschino jacket with black, white and metallic gold Jordan 1s.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Det. J.L. Pearson at 770-551-6939 or via email.

