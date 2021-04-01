Man set for trial in Boulder home invasion, assault case

Mitchell Byars, Daily Camera, Boulder, Colo.
·2 min read

Mar. 31—A man who reportedly broke into a Boulder home and attempted to rape a woman is set for trial in August.

Angel Castro-Velasquez, 19, pleaded not guilty Tuesday to attempted sexual assault, first-degree assault, first-degree burglary, two counts of unlawful sexual contact and false imprisonment, according to online court records.

He is now set for a five-day trial starting Aug. 23.

Castro-Velasquez is also set for a motions hearing on July 15 and a pre-trial readiness conference on Aug. 11. He remains in custody on a $500,000 bond.

According to an affidavit, the woman and her mother contacted police about the attack, which occurred at 4:47 a.m. Feb. 2, 2020.

The woman said she was sleeping in her room when she woke up to someone touching her. The man then wrestled her off the bed and tried to cover her mouth so she could not scream. He then put her in a chokehold and started to grope her.

The woman was able to get her phone to dial 911, and her mother also came into the room to fight the suspect off.

According to the affidavit, the woman gave police a description of the suspect, but also said she believed it was Castro-Velasquez based on the suspect's appearance and Castro-Velasquez's recent behavior toward her. The woman said she knew Castro-Velasquez, but not well, and that he had recently sent her a friend request on social media and "stared" at her at one point.

Police noted the woman had bruising on her body and blood on her lips.

Police talked to Castro-Velasquez after the break-in, and he reportedly admitted to police he broke into the home and attacked the woman.

Castro-Velasquez reportedly told police he wanted to have sex with the woman and thought that he would be able to if he got into bed with her.

According to the affidavit, Castro-Velasquez then admitted to groping and choking the woman, and said he tried to have sex with her.

Police did a search of Castro-Velasquez's phone and found a recent Google search for "what are the charges for breaking and entering with attempt to rape," according to the affidavit.

