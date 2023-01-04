Man sets fire at museum facility in Seattle’s Georgetown neighborhood

Seattle police arrested a man suspected of setting a fire outside a museum operations and storage building in the Georgetown neighborhood.

Shortly before 3:45 a.m. on Wednesday, witnesses reported seeing a man setting bushes on fire outside the building in the 5900 block of Sixth Avenue South. He then stoked the fire with anything that would burn, witnesses told police.

Officers arrived and saw there was fire damage to the building. Police spotted the suspect digging in a nearby garbage can.

Police found a lighter and butane torch on the 36-year-old man, who was arrested and booked into the King County Jail for investigation of reckless burning.

Seattle officers are also investigating a series of fires set in trash cans and at a nearby construction site in South Seattle overnight. Police said the fires are not related to the Georgetown incident.

Shortly before midnight, Seattle fire crews and police officers were called to reports of garbage fires in the 2800 block of South Hanford Street in the Mount Baker neighborhood.

Crews arrived to find three fires burning in the area.

Officers detained a man as part of the investigation, but he was released at the scene.

Police are continuing to gather evidence.