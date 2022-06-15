Man sets fire to strangers' condo, returns to kick in door, BCSO says. Inside the report:

PANAMA CITY BEACH — A man accused of setting fire to a stranger's front door and kicking it in a few hours later was deterred by a can of hairspray, according to Bay County Sheriff's Office deputies.

Authorities had been called just before 11:30 p.m. Monday to a condo on White Cap Way after the man, later identified as Dwight D. Harrison, 24, banged on the door. He demanded his belongings, deputies' reports show.

The people inside didn't know him. They told him to go away.

He responded by dousing the front door with gasoline and set it on fire, according to deputies' reports.

Harrison walked away, leaving the gas can along the road as a neighbor armed with a fire extinguisher doused the fire, BCSO reported.

Deputies say Harrison came back about three hours later.

About 2:30 a.m. Tuesday, he repeatedly rang the door bell, knocked on the damaged door and then kicked it in, damaging the door and the frame, according to BCSO.

As he entered the home, one of the residents hurled a can of hairspray at him. The can didn't hit Harrison, but the action sent Harrison from the home, according to deputies.

The residents followed him until deputies quickly caught up to him a short distance away on North Richard Jackson Boulevard.

Harrison was arrested there at 2:32 a.m. Tuesday and booked into the Bay County Jail on charges of arson of an occupied dwelling and criminal mischief.

