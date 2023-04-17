Man sets fire to vacant homes, then leads police on chase, North Carolina cops say

A man set fire to multiple unoccupied homes before leading police on a chase, according to a North Carolina sheriff’s office.

Dispatchers received “several” calls about unoccupied homes on fire in an area between Pinetops and Tarboro on the morning of April 15, according to a news release from the Edgecombe County Sheriff’s Office.

One of the callers described a vehicle they saw leaving one of the houses and a local police officer started to follow it, the release says. Deputies joined the pursuit and followed the vehicle for “several miles” before the driver got out of the car and tried to flee on foot, the release says.

Deputies eventually arrested the driver, a 54-year-old man, and charged him with five counts of second-degree arson, felony fleeing to elude, driving while impaired and reckless driving to endanger, according to the sheriff’s office.

He is being held on a $510,000 bond, the sheriff’s office said.

Pinetops and Tarboro are two towns in Edgecombe County in northeastern North Carolina. Tarboro is the county seat and is about 75 miles east of Raleigh.

