Man sets fires at Santa Fe gas station

Sep. 1—An Española man faces an arson charge after he was accused of setting fires Sunday at a Speedway gas station off Cerrillos Road.

Santa Fe police officers found 47-year-old Andres Alire in front of the gas station around 1 a.m. Sunday. An employee for the gas station's surveillance company had called to report Alire was setting fires and attempting to pour gasoline around the area, according to a criminal complaint filed in Santa Fe County Magistrate Court.

Officers found a small fire on top of a smoking trash can, scorch marks on the stucco in front of the gas station and broken windows, the complaint said.

When police spoke with Alire, he said in Spanish he was mad at the store for "taking his money" and kicking him out. He admitted that he had attempted to light the building on fire and had broken the windows, according to the complaint.

He was arrested and booked into the Santa Fe County jail.

Along with the count of arson, police charged Alire with criminal damage to property, possession of a controlled substance, possession of an explosive device and resisting an officer.