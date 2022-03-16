Man sets girlfriend on fire after dousing her in flammable liquid, Louisiana cops say

An 18-year-old man is accused of dousing his girlfriend with flammable liquid and setting her on fire in Louisiana, local news media reported.

The incident occurred on March 5, KNOE-TV reported, and Joshua Randall White Jr. 18, of West Monroe, was arrested on March 15, the Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office told media outlets.

White reportedly told deputies “he wanted to set someone on fire to see what it was like,” according to WBRZ-TV.

Deputies said the two were drinking alcohol when he poured the liquid over her head and body before setting her on fire with a lighter, the WBRZ-TV reported.

She suffered severe burns on her head, neck, chest, face and legs, KLFY-TV reported. And she was afraid to report the incident to authorities out of fear he would kill her, the outlet reported.

White is charged with felony domestic abuse battery, serious injury burning, KNOE-TV reported.

Officer’s uniform melts off his body as he rescues 3-year-old from fire, AL cops say

Flames engulfed firefighters as they tried saving 3-year-old, Mississippi chief says

He lit firework in memory of friend, then it exploded and killed him, Michigan cops say