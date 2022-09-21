Man sets Guinness World Record for fastest mile driven in reverse at 48 mph

Maybe he was channeling his inner Paul Walker in "Fast & Furious." Maybe he just likes driving cars backward. Either way, Scot Burner's reverse driving just parked him in the Guinness World Records.

Burner drove a Corvette an average of 48 mph for an entire mile.

Burner, who has built a YouTube following with his channel, "Always in Reverse," has a track record of driving cars backward to determine their top speed. Vehicles on the market are limited to how fast they can go in reverse as a safety precaution, never going above 60 mph. They can go over 100 mph in reverse – like in a "Fast & Furious" movie – only by being modified.

Driving his 2017 Chevrolet Corvette Stingray, the native of Nashville, Tennessee, accomplished the feat June 15 at the National Corvette Museum Motorsports Park track in Bowling Green, Kentucky. It was verified by Guinness based on the video and data used in his certified attempt.

Scott Burner set a Guinness World Record for the fastest mile driven in reverse.

Burner burned through the mile-long course with a time of 1 minute, 15.18 seconds to shatter the record 1 minute, 37 seconds set in 2012 by the U.K.'s Nissan Leaf. While his average speed was 48 mph, he topped his car out as fast as it goes in reverse – at 54 mph.

"I turn around with my right hand on the passenger seat, put my left hand on the steering wheel and look out the rear window," Burner told Fox News.

"It hasn’t caught on yet, but maybe this will get people interested," he added. He began working on his technique in 2000.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: TN man sets world record for fastest mile driven in reverse at 48 mph