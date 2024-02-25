Man Sets Himself on Fire in Front of Israeli Embassy in D.C.

A man is in critical condition after setting himself on fire in front of the Israeli Embassy in Washington, D.C., local Fire and Emergency Services (FEMS) confirmed to The Daily Beast.

D.C. FEMS responded to a call about a person on fire just before 1 p.m. on Sunday, a spokesman said. “We arrived to find an apparent adult male who had been on fire,” Vito Maggiolo, the FEMS public information officer, said, adding that U.S. Secret Service members had extinguished it. The man was rushed to a local hospital to be treated for “critical life-threatening injuries.”

A similar incident occurred in December when a protester self-immolated at the Israeli consulate in Atlanta. Authorities discovered a Palestinian flag near the consulate, part of the protest against Israel’s ongoing military action in the Gaza Strip.

It was not immediately clear if the man on fire in D.C. was also protesting the Israeli government’s actions in Gaza.

The Daily Beast has reached out to the Israeli Embassy for comment.

Read more at The Daily Beast.

Get the Daily Beast's biggest scoops and scandals delivered right to your inbox. Sign up now.

Stay informed and gain unlimited access to the Daily Beast's unmatched reporting. Subscribe now.