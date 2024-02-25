Man sets himself on fire outside US Israeli embassy and sustains life-threatening injuries

The Embassy of Israel in Washington, DC, pictured in 2016 (Zach Gibson/AFP via Getty Images)

A man set himself on fire outside the Israeli embassy in northwest Washington, DC, officials with the District’s fire department told The Independent.

The incident occurred on Sunday afternoon, officials say. The man was extinguished by members of the uniformed division of the US Secret Service, a public information officer told The Independent.

Officials also requested the Metropolitan Police Department’s Explosive Ordnance Disposal (EOD) because of a “suspicious vehicle that may be connected to the individual,” according to a statement from the department.

The man has since been transported to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries.

The Independent has contacted the Israeli embassy for comment.

This is a developing story...