Man sets himself on fire outside Israeli embassy in Washington D.C.

The Israeli embassy in Washington D.C. was the scene of a self-immolation incident on Sunday, fire officials said. File Photo by APK/Wikimedia Commons

Feb. 25 (UPI) -- A man set himself on fire outside the Israeli embassy in Washington D.C. on Sunday and is listed in critical condition, local fire officials said.

D.C. Fire spokesman Vito Maggiolo told media outlets Secret Service agents had already extinguished the fire by the time crews arrived at the scene in northwest Washington.

The man was rushed to a hospital after sustaining critical, life-threatening injuries, Maggiolo said, adding that a vehicle associated with the man has been "deemed suspicious."

The Israeli Foreign Ministry said in a statement to the Times of Israel that the man was unknown the embassy prior to the self-immolation incident. No one at the embassy staff was harmed, officials said.

Protesters have been demonstrating regularly at the embassy since Israel launched its military campaign against the Palestinian militant group Hamas in early October. The action came in response to the Oct. 7 surprise attack in which 1,200 Israelis were killed and hundreds more kidnapped by Hamas.

The Gaza campaign has resulted in the deaths of more than 29,000 Palestinians, mainly women and children, according to Palestinian health officials.

