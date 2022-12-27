Man sets home on fire with woman, three children inside days before Christmas, police say

Just two days before most families celebrated Christmas, a mother and her three children were in fear for their lives.

Joshua Parker, 41, was arrested after setting fire to a home with the mother and her children, ages 1, 8, and 10, inside, according to the Dyersburg Police Department.

Police said officers received a call about a domestic disturbance on Hawthorne Avenue around 8:30 p.m. on Friday, December 23.

When police arrived, they said a woman and her three children were standing outside the home. The woman had been assaulted and officers said they saw smoke and smelled burning plastic coming from the home.

According to Dyersburg Police, Parker assaulted the woman and attempted to burn down the house with the family inside.

The mother received minor injuries but none of the three children were injured, according to police.

Firefighters were able to put the fire out, leaving the home with only minor damage, police said.

Parker was arrested and charged with aggravated arson, reckless endangerment and domestic assault.

