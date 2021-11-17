Man sets off bomb outside home, then is found with a second device, Oregon cops say

A 41-year-old man detonated a homemade explosive in the front yard of an Oregon home, police said.

The man, identified by police as Clinton James Allen, set off the bomb in St. Helens on Nov. 12 and was then chased off the property, St. Helens Police Department said in a news release.

Police did not say who chased Allen. But he was arrested shortly after neighbors reported hearing a loud explosion and police said they saw smoke in the street.

A second explosive device was also found at the scene, and Allen was carrying a loaded handgun, authorities said.

No injuries were reported.

Allen was taken to the Columbia County Jail on multiple charges, including unlawful manufacturing of a destructive device, possession of a destructive device, unlawful use of a weapon, carrying a concealed weapon and disorderly conduct.

His bail was set at $258,325.

The investigation is ongoing. Police ask anyone with information related to the incident to contact the St. Helens Police Department at 503-397-1521.

