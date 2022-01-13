Man ‘severely’ beat 76-year-old, stole car from Walmart parking lot, NC police say

Police in North Carolina are searching for a man accused of assaulting two people in a Walmart parking lot and stealing a car.

One victim was a 76-year-old man and a vehicle was stolen during the incident, according to the Winston-Salem Police Department. Information was not available on the other victim.

Officers responded to a report of robbery around 11:20 p.m. on Jan. 11 near a Walmart Express on Harvey Street in Winston-Salem, according to the incident report. The two victims had been “severely beaten,” Crime Stoppers of Winston-Salem Forsyth County said.

Police said a 2000 Toyota Echo was stolen and has not yet been recovered. The stolen car has North Carolina license plate, ECP-7369.

Crime Stoppers is working with officials to disseminate surveillance photos of the suspect in hopes that the public may have information and come forward.

McClatchy News reached out to the Winston-Salem Police Department for comment on the incident and has not yet received a response.

Anyone with information regarding the robbery is asked to call the Winston-Salem Police Department at 336-773-7700 or Crime Stoppers at 336-727-2800. Citizens can also use the Text-a-tip Program which allows the public to upload tips, photos and videos to the police department.

Airman, wife lie about struggling businesses to get $5.1 million in COVID loans, feds say

Explosion kills 71-year-old trying to put kerosene in heater, SC firefighters say

Watch as hiker scares off mountain lion following him in California — by roaring at it

‘Finger-biting felon’ arrested after starting brawl at Florida hospital, sheriff says