Man severely burned, flown to hospital after fire in East Vandergrift

A man was flown to the hospital for severe burns after a fire in East Vandergrift on Saturday morning.

According to Westmoreland County dispatchers, emergency crews were called to Elm Street at 6:41 a.m.

Officials on scene told Channel 11 the fire started in the kitchen.

The home is not livable after the fire, and utilities and gas have been turned off.

