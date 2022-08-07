Man severely hurt after downtown shooting, Memphis police say
A man was shot in downtown Memphis Saturday evening.
At approximately 5:25 PM, the Memphis Police Department (MPD) responded to a shooting at Hernando Street and Vance Avenue.
At 5:26 PM, officers were flagged down by a shooting victim at the intersection of Hernando St. & Vance Ave. The male victim was transported to ROH in critical condition. The known suspect fled on foot into a nearby wooded area. pic.twitter.com/iXsDKiSic2
When officers arrived, they found a man shot.
The man was taken to Regional One in critical condition, police said.
Police also said that the known suspect fled on foot to a wooded area.
