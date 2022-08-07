Man severely hurt after downtown shooting, Memphis police say

FOX13 Memphis News Staff
A man was shot in downtown Memphis Saturday evening.

At approximately 5:25 PM, the Memphis Police Department (MPD) responded to a shooting at Hernando Street and Vance Avenue.

When officers arrived, they found a man shot.

The man was taken to Regional One in critical condition, police said.

Police also said that the known suspect fled on foot to a wooded area.

