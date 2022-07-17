Man severely hurt in Parkway Village shooting, police say

A man was shot in Parkway Village Sunday evening.

At approximately 5:15 PM, Memphis Police responded to a shooting at South Perkins and Cottonwood Road.

At 5:16 pm, officers responded to a shooting at South Perkins Road and Cottonwood Road. A male victim was located and transported to ROH critical. The suspect is a male hispanic, 5'2", white shirt, and blue jeans. He fled in a white pickup truck. Call 901-528-CASH w/tips. pic.twitter.com/e9bLNBTDWy — Memphis Police Dept (@MEM_PoliceDept) July 17, 2022

When officers arrived, they found a man with a gunshot wound.

The victim was taken to Regional One in critical condition, police said.

The suspect is a man, hispanic, 5′2, wearing a white shirt, and blue jeans.

The suspect also fled in a white pickup truck, police said.

Call 901-528-CASH w/tips.

