Man severely hurt from Real Value Inn shooting, police say

FOX13 Memphis News Staff
·1 min read

Shots were fired Saturday afternoon at the Real Value Inn.

At approximately 2:30 p.m., officers responded to a shooting in the 3800 block of Lamar Avenue.

One man was found with multiple gunshot wounds.

The victim was taken to Regional One in critical condition, police said.

This is still an ongoing investigation.

