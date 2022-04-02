Man severely hurt from Real Value Inn shooting, police say

Shots were fired Saturday afternoon at the Real Value Inn.

At approximately 2:30 p.m., officers responded to a shooting in the 3800 block of Lamar Avenue.

At 2:40 pm, officers responded to a shooting at 3896 Lamar. One male victim was located and xported to ROH in critical condition.



The suspect is described as a male with dreadlocks. — Memphis Police Dept (@MEM_PoliceDept) April 2, 2022

One man was found with multiple gunshot wounds.

The victim was taken to Regional One in critical condition, police said.

This is still an ongoing investigation.

