Man severely hurt after shooting near Liberty Bowl stadium, police say

A man was shot near the Liberty Bowl Memorial Stadium on Saturday night.

At approximately 8 p.m., the Memphis Police Department (MPD) responded to a shooting in the 400 block of Beltline Street.

At 8:12 pm, MPD responded to a shooting at 485 Beltline Street with a male shot. The victim was xported to ROH critical. There is no suspect information at this time. This is an ongoing investigation. Please call 901-528-CASH with tips. — Memphis Police Dept (@MEM_PoliceDept) April 10, 2022

When officers arrived on the scene, they found a man shot, police said.

Police also said the victim was taken to Regional One in critical condition.

This is still an ongoing investigation.

Call 901-528-CASH with tips.

Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD

Trending stories: