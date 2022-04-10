Man severely hurt after shooting near Liberty Bowl stadium, police say
A man was shot near the Liberty Bowl Memorial Stadium on Saturday night.
At approximately 8 p.m., the Memphis Police Department (MPD) responded to a shooting in the 400 block of Beltline Street.
At 8:12 pm, MPD responded to a shooting at 485 Beltline Street with a male shot. The victim was xported to ROH critical. There is no suspect information at this time. This is an ongoing investigation. Please call 901-528-CASH with tips.
— Memphis Police Dept (@MEM_PoliceDept) April 10, 2022
When officers arrived on the scene, they found a man shot, police said.
Police also said the victim was taken to Regional One in critical condition.
This is still an ongoing investigation.
Call 901-528-CASH with tips.
Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.
Trending stories: