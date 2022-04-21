Man severely hurt from shooting in North Memphis, police say

FOX13 Memphis News Staff
A man was shot in North Memphis on Thursday.

At approximately 12:00 PM, Memphis Police Department (MPD) responded to a shooting call in the 700 block of Decatur Street.

One shooting victim was located and taken to Regional One in critical condition.

There is no suspect information at this time.

This is still an ongoing investigation.

