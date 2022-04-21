Man severely hurt from shooting in North Memphis, police say

A man was shot in North Memphis on Thursday.

At approximately 12:00 PM, Memphis Police Department (MPD) responded to a shooting call in the 700 block of Decatur Street.

At 12:15 pm, officers responded to a shooting at 763 Decatur. One male victim was located and xported to ROH critical. There is no suspect information at this time. This is an ongoing investigation. pic.twitter.com/AWFwvgFZ4Q — Memphis Police Dept (@MEM_PoliceDept) April 21, 2022

One shooting victim was located and taken to Regional One in critical condition.

There is no suspect information at this time.

This is still an ongoing investigation.

