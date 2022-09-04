Man severely hurt after southeast Memphis shooting, police say

A man was shot in southeast Memphis Sunday afternoon.

At approximately 1:30 PM, the Memphis Police Department (MPD) responded to a shooting call in the 1600 block of South Parkway East.

At 1:27 pm, officers responded to a shooting at 1698 South Parkway East. A male was located who had been shot and was transported to ROH critical. There is no suspect information at this time. Please call 901-528-CASH w/tips. pic.twitter.com/8lyp9PBfxA — Memphis Police Dept (@MEM_PoliceDept) September 4, 2022

When officers arrived, they found a man with a gunshot wound, police said.

Police also said that the victim was taken to Regional One in critical condition.

There’s no suspect information at this time.

This is still an ongoing investigation.

Call 901-528-CASH w/tips.

