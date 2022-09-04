Man severely hurt after southeast Memphis shooting, police say

A man was shot in southeast Memphis Sunday afternoon.

At approximately 1:30 PM, the Memphis Police Department (MPD) responded to a shooting call in the 1600 block of South Parkway East.

When officers arrived, they found a man with a gunshot wound, police said.

Police also said that the victim was taken to Regional One in critical condition.

There’s no suspect information at this time.

This is still an ongoing investigation.

Call 901-528-CASH w/tips.

