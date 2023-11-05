Man severely injured in Downtown Memphis shooting

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man is in critical condition after a shooting in Downtown Memphis Saturday night, Memphis Police say.

Officers responded to the shooting at 508 South Main Street at 11:44 p.m. A man was located on the scene and transported to Regional One Hospital in critical condition.

Store windows were shot out at nearby businesses and people staying in the area say they heard over 30 shots.









There is no suspect information available at this time. Police say this is an ongoing investigation.

If you have any information about this incident, call CrimeStoppers at 901-528-CASH.

