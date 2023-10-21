Man severely injured in French Fort shooting
A man is in critical condition after a shooting in the French Fort area Friday, according to Memphis Police.
A man is in critical condition after a shooting in the French Fort area Friday, according to Memphis Police.
The Hornets rookie admitted he delivered the gun that was used to allegedly kill Jamea Jonae Harris in January.
The Rangers led late before a ninth-inning, three-run home run from Jose Altuve provided the knockout punch for the Astros.
The Rangers fell behind 3-2 with a chaotic ALCS Game 5 loss, and Arizona is looking to even the NLCS against Philadelphia.
Duke was voted No. 2 in this year's preseason AP Poll.
Prime Day is over, but major markdowns are still afoot on a pair of Amazon-branded smart sets.
Andonovski is reportedly set to take the reins of the Current, which hasn't had a permanent manager since April 19.
This ultra-potent set has racked up more than 2,500 five-star reviews.
Whether it's lower back pain, sciatica, degenerative discs, scoliosis or poor posture that's got you down, these back braces can get you back on your feet.
United Auto Workers President Shawn Fain said on Friday the union had received fresh contract offers from GM and Stellantis in the past 24 hours and all three Detroit automakers had converged on a 23% wage hike, but "there is more to be won."
The cushy cans and killer buds will please your ears — and your wallet, at 50% off.
Identity and access giant Okta said a hacker broke into its customer support ticket system and stole sensitive files that can be used to break into the networks of Okta's customers. Okta chief security officer David Bradbury said in a blog post Friday that a hacker used a stolen credential to access the company's support case management system, which contained browser recording files uploaded by Okta customers for troubleshooting.
The president of the Federal Reserve Bank of Cleveland said she still sees inflation risks, citing higher oil and gas prices.
From bestselling Lululemon leggings to anti-aging skin care, these are the scores I’m adding to my cart this weekend.
One reviewer with arthritis said the 4-in-1 gadget 'gives my achy hands a break.'
Rodriguez won two AL MVP awards with the Yankees and was part of the 2009 World Series-winning team.
I already own them in four colors.
Want to know what the cricket craze is all about? Here's how to watch the ongoing 2023 Cricket World Cup.
Snap up a Shark robot vac for 45% off, a foot massager at a $100 discount, a set of pillows for nearly 80% off and a whole lot more.
The Biden administration is asking for $7 billion to take on China as part of a supplemental funding request sent to Congress Friday.
The International Criminal Court (ICC), the world’s only permanent international court with a mandate to investigate and prosecute genocide, crimes against humanity and war crimes, has determined that a September cyberattack against its systems was attempted espionage. In an update posted Friday, the ICC said it had since determined that this incident was a “targeted and sophisticated attack" with the "objective of espionage.” The ICC, which holds sensitive information related to alleged war crimes and data about witnesses who could be at risk if their identities were exposed, said it has not yet determined whether any data had been accessed or stolen during the cyberattack.