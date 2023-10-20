Man severely injured in French Fort shooting

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man is in critical condition after a shooting in the French Fort area Friday, according to Memphis Police.

Officers responded to the shooting in the 300 block of Metal Museum Drive at 5:10 p.m.

A man was located on the scene and transported to Regional One Hospital in critical condition, police say.

Top Regional Stories:

There is no suspect information at this time.

If you have any information about this incident, call CrimeStoppers at 901-528-CASH.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WREG.com.