Man severely injured in French Fort shooting
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man is in critical condition after a shooting in the French Fort area Friday, according to Memphis Police.
Officers responded to the shooting in the 300 block of Metal Museum Drive at 5:10 p.m.
A man was located on the scene and transported to Regional One Hospital in critical condition, police say.
Top Regional Stories:
Tennessee police officer arrested for strong-arm robbery in Mississippi
Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders signs executive order removing ‘woke’ language from state documents
Tennessee bill to require recordings of juvenile interrogations set for regular session revival
There is no suspect information at this time.
If you have any information about this incident, call CrimeStoppers at 901-528-CASH.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WREG.com.