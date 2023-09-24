Man severely injured in Parkway Village shooting

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A shooting in Parkway village left a man severely injured Sunday morning, Memphis Police say.

Officers responded to Fire Station #34 at 3909 Knight Arnold Road regarding the victim of a shooting who arrived at the station by private vehicle.

The man was transported to Regional One Hospital in critical condition, police say.

This is an ongoing investigation.

