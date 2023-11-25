Man severely injured in shooting on American Way

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man is in critical condition after a shooting on American Way and Getwell Road Saturday, Memphis Police say.

According to reports, officers responded to the shooting at 1:09 p.m. A man was transported to Regional One Hospital in critical condition.

Suspects age 15 and 18 charged with murder in shooting death of Binghampton teen

Police say there is no suspect information available at this time.

This is an ongoing investigation.

If you have any information regarding this incident, call Crime Stoppers at 901-528-CASH.

