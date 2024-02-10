Man sexually abused, gave cocaine to child, Davenport Police allege

A 63-year-old Davenport man was in custody Saturday after police allege he was involved in sexual abuse of a child.

Tim Tyler (Scott County Jail)

Court records show that Tim Tyler faces:

Two felony charges of second-degree sex abuse

Four felony charges of drug distribution to a person under 18

One felony charge of lascivious acts with a child

Four aggravated misdemeanor charges of indecent contact with a child.

Shortly after 4 p.m. Monday, Oct. 9, 2023, Davenport Police were contacted about ongoing sexual abuse of a child occurring from about 2018 to October of 2023, according to arrest affidavits.

Police allege Tyler committed sexual abuse upon a victim from about the age of 8 to 13.

Additionally, police allege Tyler “did unlawfully distribute or possess with intent to distribute a Schedule I or II controlled substance, to-wit: cocaine, to a person under 18 years of age by a person who is age 18 or older.” The victim, who was 13 at the time, was provided cocaine by Tyler “on multiple occasions,” the victim told police.

“The victim stated one of the incidents included them consuming cocaine using the surface of Bruno Mars CDs,” arrest affidavits show. The victim also stated one of the incidents included them consuming cocaine using a makeup mirror, affidavits show.

The victim, under the age of 13 at the time of the incident, disclosed an incident where (Tyler)

provided a vape smoking device to the victim, requested a hug from the victim, and proceeded to sexually abuse the victim, according to arrest affidavits.

Additionally, the victim disclosed an incident when Tyler and the victim were camping together when the victim was under 13.

Tyler, who was arrested on a warrant, is being held on $75,000 cash-only bond in Scott County Jail. He is set for a preliminary hearing Feb; 20 in Scott County Court.

