Man who sexually abused girl, 8, faces up to 75 years in prison, Sacramento DA says

A man faces up to 75 years in state prison after being convicted Thursday by a Sacramento jury of sexually abusing a young girl.

Edward Evan Hann abused the 8-year-old for three straight nights after roughly a year of planning, prosecutors said in a news release. The man spent considerable unsupervised time with the child between October 2020 and October 2021 before the assaults occurred.

The girl, who was threatened by Hann to keep quiet about the abuse, told her friend one year later after she was no longer in contact with him.

That friend encouraged the girl to tell her mother and the case was soon investigated by the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office and Hann was arrested.

“The jury also found true that the crime involved great violence, or other acts disclosing high degree of cruelty, callousness or viciousness; the victim was particular vulnerable; Hann took advantage of a position of trust or confidence; and the crimes involved planning, sophistication, and professionalism,” prosecutors stated.

Hann was convicted in Sacramento Superior Court of three counts of lewd acts with a child under 14 with force or fear.

The sentencing hearing is scheduled for Dec. 15, where allegations of three prior strike convictions for robbery will be decided.