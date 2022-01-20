Man sexually abused girl, gave her cocaine in drink, St. Petersburg police say

St. Petersburg police have arrested a man who they say sexually abused a pre-school-age girl and put cocaine in her drink.

David Debono was arrested Tuesday on charges of sexual battery and child abuse. He was being held at the Pinellas County jail Thursday in lieu of $15,000 bail.

In arrest reports, police said the incidents occurred last week. The girl told police that Debono, who had been allowed to stay at her house, gave her a drink that she thought had sleeping pills at the bottom. The girl was taken to a hospital and tested positive for cocaine, the reports state.

Police said Debono acknowledged to them that he had used cocaine and had given the girl a drink. The girl also told officers about sexual abuse committed by Debono, the reports state.