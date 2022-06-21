Man sexually assaulted 2 women and girl, Fresno police say. He used a BB gun at least once

Fresno police said Tuesday they have arrested a man accused of using a BB gun that looked like an AR-15 in at least one of multiple sexual assaults.

Officers arrested 27-year-old Ezequiel Lopez on June 16 for the sexual assault of a 17-year-old girl and two women, one 32 and the other 59, police said Tuesday in a news release.

He was also found in possession of the BB gun that looked like an AR-15 rifle, according to police.

He committed the assault of the 17-year-old about 1 a.m. on May 26, police said. The girl was a runaway and Lopez offered her a ride, police said, before showing her the BB gun and forcing her into multiple sex acts.

Three days later at about 4:30 p.m., Lopez forced the 32-year-old on foot into his car, drove off and forcibly assaulted her, police said. She tried to escape but he injected her what police say may have been methamphetamine, the release said.

He attacked the third victim in early June, police said though they did not name a specific date. The 59-year-old was on foot and he offered her a ride, police said.

She initially refused but said she needed water so agreed to the ride near Ashlan Avenue and Parkway Drive, police said. Lopez then assaulted her, according to police.

Lopez was booked into the Fresno County Jail on numerous sexual assault charges, including kidnapping, aggravated kidnapping, false imprisonment and multiple counts of oral copulation, police said.

If anyone has any information on these investigations, police ask the to contact Sexual Assault Detective Jon Long at 559-621-2484. You can also call CrimeStoppers and remain anonymous at 559-498 (STOP). Reference case numbers: 2205280581, 2205290818 and 2206170536.

Fresno police said Tuesday, June 21, 2022, this BB gun that looks like an AR-15 was used in multiple sexual assaults.