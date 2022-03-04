A man sexually assaulted an 80-year-old woman in Miami, cops say. Have you seen him?

Detectives are seeking help to identify a man who they say sexually assaulted an 80-year-old woman last weekend, according to authorities.

It happened early Sunday morning in the area of Little Havana and Flagami at NW 37th Avenue and NW First Street, the Miami Police Department said in a statement Thursday.

According to the woman, she was there around 4:50 a.m. when a man approached her from behind — dragging and sexually assaulting her behind a building, police said.

After the assault, police said, she fled to a nearby business and called 911.

Detectives are seeking help to identify a man who they say sexually assaulted an 80-year-old woman in the area of Little Havana and Flagami in the early morning of Feb. 27, 2022, according to the Miami Police Department. The suspect, who fled in a newer model silver Chevy Malibu, is a 5 feet, 11 inches tall white man in his 30s, and has short brown curly hair, a full beard and tattoos on both arms, cops said.

Cops describe the suspect, who fled in a newer model silver Chevy Malibu, as a 5 feet, 11 inches tall white man in his 30s. He has short, brown curly hair with a full beard and tattoos on both arms, authorities said.

Anyone with information is urged to contact the Miami Police Department’s Special Victims Unit at (305) 603-6700. Those who wish to remain anonymous can contact Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at (305) 471- TIPS (8477), visit www.crimestoppersmiami.com and select “Give a Tip” or send a text message to 274637 by typing the letters CSMD followed by the tip information.