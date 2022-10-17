Man sexually assaulted 9-year-old child in Myrtle Beach, records say

A man has been arrested for allegedly sexually assaulting a child who was in his custody.





Elijah Thomas, 30, has been charged with two counts of first degree criminal sexual conduct with a minor, according to online booking records.

Thomas is accused of raping the 9-year-old who he was caring for between 2021 to 2022 at 1007 S. Ocean Boulevard, according to an arrest warrant.

That address used to belong to South Seas motel, according to Horry County’s geographic information system. It shows that South Seas, Inc. sold the building to Brd Myrtle Beach, LLC in March 2021.

It is not clear when exactly the alleged assault happened, but the Myrtle Beach Police Department began investigating Sept. 22.

Thomas is also suspected of sexually abusing the victim between 2018 and 2021 at another location, according to a second arrest warrant.